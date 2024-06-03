Toll Rates To Increase by 5% Across India's National Highways from June 3, 2024

Representational photo | FPJ

Motorist using expressways across India will see an average 5 per cent surge in toll rates starting from Monday, June 3, 2024 as decided by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Although the rate revision was initially scheduled to take effect on April 1, 2024 but the implementation was deferred due to the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Toll Plaza's details

The India's national highway network covers around 855 toll plazas. Motorists using these toll plazas will experience an increase in the toll charges they pay. This revision comes as a part of an annual process aligned with the wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation, to ensure that the toll rates keep pace with the inflation.

These tolls are collected as per the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. Out of these, around 675 are public-funded fee plazas, and the other, about 180 are managed by concessionaires.

Toll Collection Growth

In the financial year 2023-2024m the toll collected saw a major growth surpassing Rs 50,000 crore by November 2023, due to increase to the expansion of tolled roads and the increasing number of FASTag users.

The historical Toll Collection Data comprises:

2018-19: Rs 25,154.76 crore

2019-20: Rs 27,637.64 crore

2020-21: Rs 27,923.80 crore

2021-22: Rs 33,907.72 crore

2022-23: Rs 48,028.22 crore

the total toll length in India has seen a significant growth over recent years | Representational image

Also. the total toll length in India has seen a significant growth over recent years:

FY19: 25,996 km

2019-20: 29,666 km

2020-21: 34,071 km

2021-22: 38,315 km

2022-23: 42,595 km

FY24 (as of November): 45,428 km

FASTag Usage Surge

Over 7.98 crore FASTags have been issued by November 30, 2023

Average daily collection via FASTag: Rs 147.31 crore

Average daily ETC transactions: Rs 86.61 lakh