Who Can Change UPSC Exam Centre? Know Here

According to reports, unless there are exceptional circumstances, the Union Public Service Commission does not authorise changes to the exam center's location.

Manipur candidates allowed to switch centres

Candidates from Manipur who applied for the UPSC test in 2024 are permitted to select their centres from the locations provided. These include Delhi, Kolkata in West Bengal, Jorhat and Dispur in Assam, Kohima in Nagaland, Aizawl in Mizoram, and Shillong in Meghalaya. Further details indicate that the state government will cover every cost associated with the candidate's travel. Therefore, from April 8 and April 19, anyone who would like to switch exam locations for this year's civil services exam may submit their application via email.

Moreover, the centres can only be modified while the window for application correction is open. The candidates have the opportunity to make many changes to their application forms throughout this time. Nevertheless, the students will not have another opportunity to edit their application after the window closes.



According to the sources, the Lok Sabha elections caused the UPSC exam, which was originally slated for May, to be moved to June.

During the turmoil in Manipur last year, several pupils were permitted to switch centres. It took place as a result of the students' petition to switch UPSC exam locations being submitted in the High Court. They were therefore given permission due to the delicate nature of the case.

