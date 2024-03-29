Preliminary Test Results Released For UPSC ESE 2024, Mains Exam On June 23

Representative image

The preliminary test results for the Engineering Services test (UPSC ESE 2024) have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The commission also revealed the date of the UPSC ESE Mains 2024 test, which is scheduled for June 23. On the official website, upsc.gov.in, is the list of candidates who have been selected for the next round of exams.

One week before to the exam date, the UPSC ESE admit card for the Mains exam will be distributed.

The candidates have been notified through an official notice that the marks and cut-off marks for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 will be made available on the Commission's website, https://upsc.gov.in, once the Engineering Services Examination, 2024 is concluded. This will occur after the announcement of the final result and the completion of the Personality Test.

The commission further stated that requests to alter the Mains exam location will not be taken into consideration.

How to check?



Step 1: Visit @upsc.gov.in, the official website of UPSC.

Step 2: Locate and select the "Engineering Services (Prelims) Exam 2024" option. You'll be taken to an alternate page.

Step 3: A "List of Candidates Eligible for the Mains Examination 2024" option will now appear. To get the PDF file, click on it.

Step 4: Open the result gazette and look up your roll number to see if you are eligible to participate in the Mains.

A total of roughly 167 positions, including 5 for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), will be filled through the UPSC ESE 2024. Four categories—civil engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, and electronics and communications engineering—will be used to recruit the chosen individuals.