UPSC IFS 2023 Interview Schedule Out At upsc.gov.in

The UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) has announced the interview schedule for the UPSC IFS (Indian Forest Service) Examination-2023. Candidates who are appearing for the exam can view the interview schedule on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The examination or interview will be administered to a total of 362 candidates.

Exam Date:

The IFS Main Exam for the year 2023 took place from November 26 to December 3.

The result of the exam was declared on January 13, 2024.

Interview Date and Time:

Date: April 22, 2024 to May 1, 2024

Time: 9:00 am and 1:00 pm

The e-summon letter for the personality test will be made available soon, and candidates can obtain it from the Commission's website. Generally, requests to change the date and time of the personality test (interview) will not be considered.

How to download interview schedule:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC IFS 2023 interview schedule link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have successfully cleared the IFS mains examination are permitted to participate in the interview stage. For additional information, candidates may refer to the official website of UPSC.