When is CBSE 10th result 2022? Here's all you need to know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the results of the Class 10 term 2 exam soon. According to reports, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results are expected in the last week of July. The minimum passing score for the CBSE 10th test in 2022 is 33% on each paper combined with the overall score.

Students can check their results online at cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. On the new test tab, Pariksha Sangam, students may also download their CBSE 10th grade scorecard.

Where can you check CBSE result 2022 ?

1) cbseresults.nic.in

2) results.gov.in

3) cbse.nic.in

4) cbseresults.gov.in

5) cbse.gov.in

Additionally, updates will also be available on the official Twitter account of CBSE – @cbseindia29.

How to check CBSE result?

Visit cbseresults.nic.in once the results are announced Select the link for senior secondary result Enter your credentials- roll number and school number and submit. Download and take a printout of the e-mark sheet.

Where else can students check their result?

Students can use the DigiLocker app, website, or UMANG app to check their CBSE term 2 results. From the Play Store, you can download both apps. To log in and access their score card, students must enter the necessary credentials.

What is the weightage of CBSE exam 2022?

The weighting of both terms in the CBSE Board results has not yet announced officially. No student will be labelled as pass or fail based on term 1 exam results. A consolidated mark sheet will be made available. Only at the time the results are published will the evaluation criteria and weighting be disclosed.

Minimum Score to Pass

The minimal passing score for the CBSE 10th test in 2022 is 33% on each paper combined with the overall score. Students who could not get the minimum marks can apply for revaluation of the particular paper.

What is Pariksha Sangam Portal?

The Pariksha Sangam, a portal, was recently launched by CBSE. The release of the CBSE 10th results is anticipated to appear on Pariksha Sangam. However, a brief glance at the portal reveals that it has been configured to allow communication between offices and schools. Schools can post LOCs and registration information for Classes 9 and 11 and Classes 10 and 12 via the websites provided. Results will probably only be made available via links to cbseresults.nic.in.