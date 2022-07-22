e-Paper Get App

CBSE Class 10 result 2022 likely to be out today? Here's how to check scorecard at cbse.gov.in

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 12:27 PM IST
Unsplash

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results will be released soon. Students can check the results once they have been announced on the official websites, cbse.gov.in, and cbseresults.nic.in. The board has yet to formally confirm the date, timing- and results for the CBSE 10th grade.

Students can access their 2022 10th and 12th grade results on the recently updated Pariksha Sangam exam tab. There are three sections of Parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in: Schools (Ganga), Regional Offices (Yamuna), and Head Office (Saraswati). The Main Website, SARAS, Results, and Academic Website tabs from cbse.gov.in are joined by the new Pariksha Sangam tab.

Here's how to check score card:

  • Go to the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

  • Select CBSE 10th result 2022 link.

  • Enter log-in credentials

  • CBSE 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

  • Download Class 10 scorecard.

article-image
