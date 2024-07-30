What's Next For Rau IAS Students? Aspirants To Begin Indefinite Hunger Strike At 3 PM Over Unmet Demands

FPJ

The protests outside Rau's IAS Study Circle in Rajendra Nagar have entered their third day, with students threatening to go on an indefinite hunger strike from 3 pm unless their demands are addressed.

The protests, sparked by the tragic deaths of three IAS aspirants - Tania, Shreya, and Nevin - in the coaching centre's flooded basement on July 27, have gained momentum with students from various coaching centres joining in.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Avesh Khan, a student from Uttar Pradesh said, "Demands that we have presented to the authorities were supposed to be fulfilled by 3 pm, but nothing has happened as of now. We will go on hunger strike if the demands are not fulfilled."

What are the student demands?

- Compensation of ₹5 crore for the victims' families

- FIR details and arrest of culprits, including MCD officials

- A committee to report within a specified timeframe

- Prohibition on using basements for libraries and classes

- Immediate drainage and sewer cleaning

Students have taken matters into their own hands, cleaning garbage and sewage themselves. "We want to show them that the people whose job it is to keep the roads clean are neglecting their duties here," said another student to the FPJ.

'Our Parents Are Worried, But We Are Fighting for Justice'

Rahul, another UPSC aspirant preparing form last one year, shared his concerns, "Our parents are worried and are asking us to come back, but we are fighting for those three lives taken due to drowning in gutter water. Is this what we deserve?"

'We Want Justice'

Protesting students also held a candle march on July 29 and raised “We want justice” slogans. With no response from authorities, students are determined to take their protest to the next level.

So far, as per the students the basements of 20 coaching centres that were illegally being used either as libraries or for providing classes in both Rajindra Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar have been sealed.