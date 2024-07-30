'Aspirants Urged Management To Convert Underground Space Into Library,' Says Rau's IAS 'Missing' Student

Rau's IAS Study Circle building, New Delhi | File Image

The tragic incident in Delhi that took the life of three UPSC candidates saw reports of various students trapped in the basement of Rau's IAS study centre which further led to the speculation of many students missing not long after the incident. According to the protesting students, there is still uncertainty about the location of some students at the coaching centre when the tragedy occurred.

However, one such student, Kingsley Kannan who was reported to be missing later confirmed that he was safe and had left the coaching well before the tragedy, as reported by ThePrint. He said that after the incident, many of his friends approached the media because he was nowhere to be found and till now his photo is circulated in the media. His phone was also switched off, he said.

Additionally, Kannan asked that his picture be removed from media use since his parents in Tamil Nadu are becoming concerned after seeing it on television. "Before the tragedy happened, I left the library." However, according to Kannan, there were roughly twenty-two to twenty-five seated in the library when he left from there, ThePrint reported.

Aspirants urged for underground library

Kannan also shed light on the fact that initially the basement was used for taking tests, during which time students could take tests and leave in two to three hours. However, after a group of students approached the management for a library space, the management agreed to convert the same after a lengthy enquiry.

Kannan told ThePrint, “We suggested converting it into a library, as other libraries in the area are also underground. After a lengthy inquiry, the management agreed, though they still face legal issues regarding its official use as a library.”

MCD's response

On Monday, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi gave her word that coaching centres running illegally will not be spared.

In the wake of the tragedy, the National Capital's illegally operated coaching centre basements are being targeted by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Over 13 of these institutions in Old Rajinder Nagar were sealed up by the MCD until Sunday night after it was discovered that they were illegally functioning in basements.

The coaching centres sealed by MCD are IAS Gurukul, Chahal Academy, Plutus Academy, Sai Trading, IAS Setu, Topper's Academy, Dainik Samvad, Career Power, 99 Notes, Vidya Guru, Guidance IAS and Easy for IAS.