What Is Rizz? Oxford University Press Declares It Word Of The Year For 2023

Rizz Word of the Year 2023 | X/@OxUniPress

In a surprising turn of linguistic events, the Oxford University Press has declared 'Rizz' as the Word of the Year for 2023, outshining seven other contenders in a public vote. The selection aims to encapsulate the prevailing mood, ethos, or preoccupations of the year, with 'Rizz' standing out as a term less familiar to many.

The shortlist, from which 'Rizz' emerged victorious, included words such as Swiftie, beige flag, and situationship. These terms were chosen to reflect the linguistic landscape of 2023, highlighting the evolving nature of language in response to societal shifts and trends.

Word of the Year 2023 is...#RIZZ



(n.) style, charm, or attractiveness; the ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner.



Tag someone who's got plenty of it 👇#WOTY23 #rizz pic.twitter.com/KBi6tTA3y4 — Oxford University Press (@OxUniPress) December 4, 2023

Decoding 'Rizz'

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, 'Rizz' is defined as style, charm, or attractiveness, particularly in the context of one's ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner. Believed to be a truncated form of 'charisma,' the term has found a niche among Generation Z, being employed in various contexts on social media platforms from X to Instagram.

Usage and Popular Culture

The term 'Rizz' extends beyond its noun form, taking on the role of a verb. Phrases like "to Rizz up" are used to express the act of attracting, seducing, or charming someone. Essentially, it represents a contemporary equivalent to the older term 'game,' denoting skill and prowess in attracting others romantically.

‘Rizz' has flooded online spaces, becoming a widely used term throughout the year. Social media users have embraced and dissected its meaning, drawing comparisons to other shortlisted words. The general consensus appears to be a mix of excitement and approval for the selection of 'Rizz' as the Word of the Year, reflecting its cultural significance in 2023.

As language continues to evolve, the Oxford University Press Word of the Year serves as a linguistic snapshot, capturing the essence of contemporary society through the lens of emerging vocabulary.