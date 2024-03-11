What Is OTA? Difference Between CDS And OTA Explained! | PTI

The goal of all training facilities is to prepare its students to join India's armed services as future officers. The commissioning of the officers from OTA and CDS, however, differs slightly. OTA admits candidates who choose to enlist in the Officers' Training Academy Course and take the CDS exam in order to serve for a brief duration. In OTA, employees typically work for 10 to 14 years.



The Union Public Service Commission will administer the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2023 on April 16, 2023, for admission to a variety of courses, including the following listed below. Admission to OTA is a part of it.

Academy of Indian Military (Direct Entry)

General Service Academy of the Indian Navy

The Pre-Flying Training Course at Air Force Academy

The SSC Officers' Training Academy



Cadets may apply and progress for civil central job interview/SSB only during the first term of training after joining OTA.

OTA offers short service commission

Cadets are often trained by OTA just for the Short Service Commission. Training is available for this service from OTA, Chennai. But OTA, Gaya also provides training for commissioning. IMA, on the other hand, prepares its cadets for either Indian Army service or permanent commission.

If you are chosen for the Short Service Commission, you report to the Chennai Officers Training Academy.



Men and women serving in the regular Army will be awarded a 14-year tenure at OTA Short Service Commission, which consists of an initial 10-year term that can be extended by an additional 4-year term.