Watch: Indian Army Chief Presenting

OTA Chennai Passing Out Parade 2024 | Instagram @ssbcrack

Chennai: The Passing out Parade (POP) at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) was held on September 9th where 197 cadets, including 36 female cadets were commissioned into different branches of the Indian Army. The POP ceremony was reviewed by the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Manoj Pande who presented the "Sword of Honour” to Nakka Naveen. The gold medal was given to Sudeep Kumar, while Dushyant Singh and Jyoti Bisht received the silver and bronze medal respectively.

According to the press release, the reviewing officer commended the officer cadets and also the OTA staff on the all-round standards displayed. He said the cadets from the passing out course follow the core values of “selfless service to the nation” and pursue excellence in everything they do.

Watch the POP ceremony here:

On the occasion, a tribute to widows of war heroes, was inaugurated at the academy by Archana Pande, president of the Army Wives Welfare Association and wife of COAS, General Manoj Pande.

