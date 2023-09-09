Chennai: Photos Capture Touching Moments During Passing Out Parade Of Young Cadets From Officers Training Academy

By: ANI | September 09, 2023
A combined display of training proficiency was organised at Officers Training Academy, Chennai on Friday as a prelude to the Passing Out Parade of Gentlemen and Women Cadets. Here are heart warming pictures from the event.
PTI
Lieutenant General Sanjeev Chauhan, AVSM, YSM, Commandant, Officers Training Academy, was the Chief Guest.
PTI
The show commenced with an Equestrian Display by cadets and Riding Instructors of the Horse Riding Club of the Academy, displaying dexterous and breath-taking manoeuvres and garnered thunderous applause, an official release said.
PTI
Continuing the excitement of the spectators, a well-coordinated PT Display was conducted by the Cadets and the Physical Training Instructors which epitomised the high physical training standards of the Academy.
PTI
It was followed by a soulful and melodious Band display mesmerizing the audience with marshal music.
PTI
The show also featured a display of the Army Martial Arts Régime (AMAR) which has now been included as part of training in the Indian Army: The Bayonet Fighting Display by Cadets displaying their proficiency in dose quarter battle somario, captivated the audience and filled them with vigour.
PTI
Finally, the event was set ablaze by Kalaripayathu, a martial art form of Kerala’s Malabar region.
PTI
The event concluded with the Chief Guest presenting mementoes to the participants and appreciating their skills OTA Chentar continues to attract the best talent of the youth in the service of the Nation.
PTI
Parents of cadets of the Passing Out Course and other special invitees witnessed the event.
PTI
Thanks For Reading!