What is MBA Health? Pune doctor pursues unique course in UK journey

While completing my Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) at BJ Medical College in Pune, I realised that Medicine can’t be studied in isolation and requires an in-depth understanding of all variables affecting healthcare. Business and management education provides that macro view of a healthcare system and its challenges.

From medical college to business school

I was working as Chief Medical Officer at a prison facility in the city of Aurangabad before joining the MD Pharmacology course in 2013. The prison facility had a capacity of around 600 inmates at that time and I was in charge of outpatient and inpatient services. I moved to London in September 2022 at the age of 34.

I eventually went on to work in the pharmaceutical industry for five years. Within the pharmaceutical sector, I worked at national and regional levels, covering India and neighbouring countries. This experience enabled me to learn a lot through various projects and challenges, as I discovered analytical thinking and strategic approaches to progress in the sector. To equip oneself with the knowledge of industry trends, market forces, and the different frameworks needed to deal with current or future work challenges, an MBA proves to be exceptional.

Therefore, I decided to pursue an MBA Health degree in the UK; a unique MBA program tailored specifically for people with a healthcare background.

The course is designed in such a way that every aspect of the MBA is learned through the lens of its application in the healthcare sector, with a unique opportunity to learn from faculty with expertise in the healthcare management field. Case study-based discussions and fantastic guest speakers, who are also leaders and pioneers in the healthcare industry provide a great learning experience. Each assignment gives a chance to delve into a management topic and look at different challenges in healthcare.

Choosing a degree that fits your needs

Pursuing this degree is enabling me to gain different perspectives on various health system issues. As medical professionals, we tend to focus more on the science part and overlook the social, business, and management aspects of the ecosystem.

I believe learning about management will become conventional for doctors as it is what the healthcare sector needs at present. With technological revolution and globalisation, the healthcare industry is evolving at a remarkable speed. Doctors are expected to adapt to the changing demands of the sector and will find it necessary to pursue management education.

A medical background is extremely valuable and appreciated in the job market as well. Doctors are motivated and passionate towards patient’s well-being and towards building a healthier society. With their background, doctors can contribute a lot to making better healthcare policies and business decisions.

Do your research beforehand

I have found teaching and study methods in the UK to be more research-based and more focused on self-studying, with an emphasis on teamwork and collaboration. Living in London can be expensive and finding accommodation outside of university campus is a tough task - , and I would advise Indian students to keep these aspects in mind so they can save and arrange their budget accordingly.

When it comes to selecting a school and course, my advice is to research a university and their curriculum, and to speak with the faculty and current students about a programme before applying. Be informed and make decisions keeping prospects in mind.

