What Is Bhartiya Bhasha Utsav? UGC Asks Indian Universities To Celebrate Event From September 28

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged institutions across India to celebrate Bhartiya Bhasha Utsav from September 28 to December 11. 'Several languages, expression one,' is the theme for the Utsav this year.

Why is Bhartiya Bhasha Utsav being celebrated?

The UGC has asked the HEIs to institute a nodal officer to celebrate 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' event, under which Bhartiya Bhasha Utsav is being celebrated. Mahakavi Subramania Bharati, whose birth anniversary is on December 11, was a poet, journalist, polygot, and more importantly an independence activist. A pioneer of Tamil literary culture and modern Tamil poetry, Bharati's birth anniversary is annually celebrated as 'Bharatiya Bhasha Diwas'.

Competitions, Cultural displays to be organised

Institutes have been asked to hold exhibitions, showcase information about scripts, historical figures, India's cultural unity, its languages, and many more aspects. UGC has also asked to set up a technology zone to make it easier for students to learn different languages. At these zones, students can take help in getting the languages taught and translated.

Competitions will also be held by the universities from essays, quizzes, poetry recitations, debates, and more. Folk art, street play, local traditions will also be displayed, moreover UGC also suggested a 'Bhashathon’ event for Indian languages at the university-level.

