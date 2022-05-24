What are the eligibility requirements for GCET 2022? Check here

Registration for the Goa Common Entrance Test 2022 (GCET) began yesterday as per the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE). Interested candidates can register themselves on the official website of GCET- goacet.in.

Below are basic details on the eligibility criteria for GCET 2022:

Nationality

GCET is open to the citizens of India only. Anybody who is not an Indian cannot register for the examination. Therefore, it is necessary to provide proof to DTE; otherwise, the registration will be rejected.

GCET is most likely to consider citizens of Goa as the seats are few. Legally, everyone is eligible for the exam, but admission is not assured to those who do not fit this category. Only if seats are vacant; applicants outside of Goa can avail of it.

2. Age

There is no age limitation for candidates applying for any of the Engineering or Architectural courses under GPCET 2022.

An applicant to degree courses in medical courses like Medicine, Dentistry, Homoeopathy, Ayurveda, Allied Health Sciences, and Nursing must have completed the age of 17 by 31st December of the academic year of admission to become eligible for admission in the first year.

3. Qualifications

The minimum qualification required to be eligible for GCET 2022 is candidates have to qualify for class 12 or equivalent examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects under Goa state board or CBSE board.

(Inputs by GCET Examination Head- Mr. Pradeep)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 01:31 PM IST