Western Australian Universities Eye Massive Growth Opportunity From India

In order to mark Western Australia Day in India and to further the knowledge and talent exchange between the two countries, the Western Australian Investment and Trade Commissioner for India and the Gulf, Ms Nashid Chowdhury, planned an event at the Taj Mahal, Mumbai, on June 5, 2023.

More than fifteen prestigious universities sent representatives to the event, including Edith Cowan University, the School Curriculum and Standards Authority (SCSA), the University of Notre Dame, and the University of Western Australia (UWA). They addressed prospects for cooperation and enhanced connections between Western Australia and India, as well as new projects, scholarships, and opportunities in the education sector.

India and Western Australia have signed agreements.

While several scholarships were offered for prospective Indian students, the event also witnessed the signing of a number of collaboration agreements between Western Australian institutions and Indian universities.

To begin, a joint venture was formed between Datta Meghe World Academy in Navi Mumbai and Western Australia's Emotional Literacy and Mindfulness Academy (ELMA) to teach children social and emotional learning skills.

Secondly, two girls from Asvara Academy, a residential school for economically underprivileged young ladies in the hamlet of Lavale, Pune, have been offered 100% scholarships from the University of Western Australia (UWA) that will span their full academic lives.

Thirdly, in a first, the Public Senior Secondary School (RSPC) School in the Indian state of Rajasthan has teamed up with the School Curriculum and Standards Authority (SCSA) to deliver the Western Australian Certificate of Education (WACE), which allows students to enroll in state training providers as well as public and private universities across Australia and internationally.

Last but not least, an alliance between Indian universities and the School Curriculum and Standards Authority (SCSA) was created to establish the required curriculum and outline what they are expected to teach.

Ms Nashid Chowdhury spoke to the Free Press Journal about the current challenges in efforts to strengthen links between Western Australia and India in areas such as education, culture, and the arts.

While claiming that India has been identified as a growing market for Western Australia, Nashid stated that "last year's enrolments had the highest number of Indian students on record."

"Perth has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country," says Nashid, "with 60 thousand vacant positions."

The country has the strongest economy in the world, worth 410 billion dollars, according to Nashid, who also notes that "students coming to study have a diversity, of course, options that range from cyber security, data science management, arts and culture, creative, and tech. However, we emphasize the need for students to work part-time in businesses related to their studies."

"Numerous students become entrepreneurs because there is a need to create job opportunities for Indians, and we strongly support that because Western Australia is a destination for entrepreneurs due to our strong focus on innovation strategy," adds Nashid.

In response to the conditions of fraudulent applications, Nahsid states unequivocally that the application procedure is handled personally in order to ensure that only genuine students are given the opportunity.

"In addition, we have provided 50,000-dollar scholarships to genuine talent to help higher achievers deliver, as well as housing subsidiaries," Nashid says.

Australia provides great working rights, notably in Perth, where groups like Study Perth concentrate on engaging foreign students with the community since feeling alone is commonly a worry among foreign students.

In light of recent reports about international students facing financial difficulties in Australia, Nahid stated, "the Western Australian government has invested in 16 jobs and skilled centers that help students go in and help them with resumes and Linkedin profiles and help them land jobs so that they can be able to support themselves." At the same time, other organisations, such as the "Salvation Army," assist the locals."

Nashid concludes that "it is also a two-way relationship" after claiming that India is the primary source market for Western Australia through research collaborations, mobility, and student recruitment.