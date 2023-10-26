West Bengal's Outstanding Teacher Nominated In Top 10 For $1M Global Education Prize

X - @DeepNarayanNay2

Deep Narayan Nayak, a school teacher from West Bengal's Asansol shines as a top 10 finalist for the 2023 Global Teacher Prize, featuring participants from 130 countries. Deep Narayan Nayak's innovative teaching methods, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, have positively impacted underprivileged children.

Lovingly known and popular by the name 'Teacher of the Streets,' Mr. Nayak, from Tilka Manjhi Adivasi Free Primary School in Jamuria, Asansol, took the initiative and stepped outdoors during the Covid-19 lockdown to bridge the digital gap for children in remote areas below the poverty line and provide education to them. He transformed mud walls into blackboards and roads into classrooms, ensuring education even for those who were at a risk of being left behind.

The Global Teacher Prize honors outstanding educators with a $1 million award for their exceptional contributions to the field. Mr. Nayak announced about this achievement through his social media. He posted a picture of himself on X (previously Twitter) and captioned the post, "I'm incredibly grateful and humbled to be chosen as a top 10 finalist for the 2023 Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize, supported by UNESCO and Dubai Cares."

In addition to his teaching innovations, Mr. Nayak also dedicated his efforts to educate parents, particularly mothers and grandmothers, aiming to break the cycle of illiteracy and improve the prospects of first-generation learners. His teaching methods have not only boosted literacy rates but also played an important role in dispelling superstitions and generating employment opportunities. Mr. Nayak has initiated programs addressing issues like malnutrition, child exploitation, and early marriages.

His 'Fantastic Three-Dimensional Model' has opened doors to education and employment for many, while his Mothers' Football Team promotes sportsmanship, gender equality, and global peace. He's a strong advocate for sustainability and environmental awareness, discouraging plastic use and promoting tree planting.

Additionally, his 'Teacher at Your Doorstep' initiative has provided guidance to students as well as parents, working to reduce absenteeism and prevent school dropouts due to various reason amongst children.

