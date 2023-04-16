West Bengal: Will schools, colleges remain closed across state due to intense heat wave? Details here

Representational image | Swapnil Sakhare

Kolkata: Owing to severe heatwave conditions, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that schools, colleges, and universities across the state will remain closed from Monday, April 17 to Saturday, April 22.

CM Banerjee has highlighted that students have been facing headaches and bad health which is why educational institutions should follow the new instructions.

"Considering the prevailing heatwave situation the competent authority in the State Government has decided all autonomous/State/Central Government and private universities/affiliating colleges in the State of West Bengal, except hill areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, will remain closed with effect from April 17 for a week or until further order, whichever is earlier,” stated the official notice directed at Vice Chancellors or various institutions.

The summer vacation in government-run and aided schools in West Bengal have also been preponed from May 2 instead of May 24 due to the intense heat.