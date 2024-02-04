West Bengal: WBBSE Disqualifies 12 Students for Leaking English Paper Online

Representative image

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has taken strict action against 12 Madhyamik students, suspected of leaking the English question paper. The incident occurred with 11 students in Malda and one in Jalpaiguri, raising concerns about the integrity of the examination process.

QR code system fails

According to the Times of India reports, this year, the WBBSE implemented a novel approach to curb paper leaks by introducing a unique QR code for each question paper. The intention behind this measure was to prevent the unauthorized circulation of exam papers during the ongoing Madhyamik examinations.

The Board successfully identified and tracked down the alleged culprits through the QR codes printed on the question papers. Ramanuh Ganguly, the president of WBBSE, expressed his concerns about the broader implications of such actions, stating, "We are in doubt whether only students are involved in the nexus. There may be an intention to malign the whole administrative structure and the examination process. This has become a practice for many years now. We have all the evidence in our hands."

Read Also WBBSE Announces Updated Exam Schedule For Class 10 Board Examinations 2024

Mobile phones reveals clear intent to disrupt exams

Ganguly revealed that evidence was gathered from the confiscated mobile phones of the students involved, pointing towards a clear intention to disrupt the examination process. A total of 14 mobile phones were seized from Enayetur High School on Friday, with an additional 11 confiscated on Saturday. Notably, seven of these phones belonged to students who were subsequently prohibited from taking the Madhyamik examination, as reported by TOI.

Three more candidates from Burdwan, South Dinajpur, and Malda were discovered with mobile phones, resulting in the cancellation of their English papers. The incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by educational boards in maintaining the sanctity of examination processes amidst evolving technology and illicit practices.