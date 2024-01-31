WBBSE Announces Updated Exam Schedule For Class 10 Board Examinations 2024

Representational image |

On February 2, 2024, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is scheduled to begin the board examinations for Class 10. The updated exam schedule for WBBSE Madhyamik states that the new hours are 9:45 AM to 1 PM. Exam times were previously scheduled from 11:45 AM to 3 PM, but the board modified this with a formal notice dated January 18.

As per the WBBSE norms, examinees can enter the examination center starting at 8:30 AM. Exam day is from 10 AM to 1 PM, with paper distribution starting at 9:45 AM. Additionally, the board has directed non-teaching staff and teachers to report at the exam center by 8 AM.

February 2, 2024: First Language (Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Modern Tibetan, Nepali, Odia, Gurmukhi (Punjabi), Telugu, Tamil, Urdu, and Santali).

February 3, 2024: Second Language (English, if any language other than English is offered as the First Language and Bengali or Nepali, if English is the First Language.)

February 5, 2024: History

February 6, 2024: Geography

February 8, 2024: Mathematics

February 9, 2024: Life Science

February 10, 2024: Physical Science

February 12, 2024: Optional Elective Subjects

Don't forget your admit card on exam day

It is crucial to remember that candidates for the Madhyamik Board Exam in 2024 must bring their admit card to the testing location. It is also required that you double-check every instruction on your admit card and be at the testing location at the designated times.

On January 24, 2024, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education announced the West Bengal Madhyamik admission card. Students are not able to download their WBBSE admit cards. The WBBSE Madhyamik hall ticket 2024 must be downloaded and printed by the school head from the official website. It is mandatory for students to obtain their Madhyamik admission cards from their respective educational institutions. Before the deadline for making the required corrections, students must notify their respective Regional Council Offices of the Board of any errors or discrepancies they discover on their Madhyamik admission card. Students are reminded that their WBBSE 10th admission card 2024 must be brought to the testing location. No pupil will be permitted to without it.