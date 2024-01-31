Bihar Board Class 12 Exams 2024 Begin Tomorrow: Key Guidelines

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is gearing up to commence the Class 12 or intermediate board exams on February 1, with the exams set to continue until February 12. Here are the key details and instructions for the Bihar Board Class 12 exam 2024:

Exam Schedule:

The exams will follow a two-shift pattern, with two subjects being conducted on the same day.

The subjects include science, arts, commerce, and vocational courses.

The board exams will span from February 1 to February 12.

Exam Timings:

The first shift will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

The second shift is scheduled from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Subject-wise Schedule:

The examination starts on February 1 with biology, philosophy, and economics papers.

Subsequent subjects include mathematics, political science, and foundation courses on February 2.

Admit Cards:

Admit cards for BSEB Bihar Board exams 2024 have been issued and are available for download.

Schools or students can log in to the website using their user IDs and passwords to obtain the Class 12 admit cards.

Read Also BSEB To Release Third Dummy Admit Card For STET 2024 On January 31

Important Instructions:

Students must arrive at the exam center early for a smooth examination experience.

Morning session examinees must be present by 9 AM, while afternoon session examinees are required by 1:30 PM.

Valid identity proof must be carried along with the admit cards.

Only basic stationery items, including pens, pencils, and blue/black ink pens, are allowed inside the examination hall.

Electronic devices such as pagers, smartwatches, and Bluetooth devices are strictly prohibited for both students and invigilators.

As students gear up for the Bihar Board Class 12 exams, adherence to these guidelines will ensure a seamless and fair examination process.