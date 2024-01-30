BSEB To Release Third Dummy Admit Card For STET 2024 On January 31 | Representational Pic

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to release the third dummy admit card for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2024 on January 31, 2024. The admission card is available until February 8, 2024.

In a social media post, BSEB said, "Applicants who have filled the application form of Secondary Education Eligibility Test 2024 are informed that the third dummy admit card of the said examination will be available on the website of the committee from 31 January 2024 to 8 February 2024."

Applicants who have submitted their applications for the STET are able to access the official website at bsebstet2024.com in order to obtain the admit card.

In case there is any kind of error in the candidate’s STET 2024 admit card then they can get the admit card rectified by using their user ID and password.

The Bihar STET admit card will contain information such as the candidate's name, gender, caste, disability, religion, photo, signature, subject, nationality, Aadhaar number, and marital status. Any changes to the candidate's category must be approved by the school authorities.

To get the BSEB STET 2024 third dummy admit card, visit the official website bsebstet2024.com. On the homepage, find and click the link for the dummy admit card. A login window will pop up, where you need to enter your user ID and password. After submitting the details, the Bihar STET 2024 admit card will be displayed. Download and print the admit card for future use.