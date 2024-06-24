West Bengal UG Admission 2024 Registration Window Opens; Apply Now Through Centralised Admission Portal | Representative Image

For the academic year 2024–2025, the West Bengal Council of Higher Education (WBCHSE) has opened registration for undergraduate admissions. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply for WB UG admission 2024 via wbcap.in, the recently developed central admissions site. Applicants may use the centrally located online application portal if they have passed the Class 12 or equivalent exam.



The centralised admission system does not apply to Jadavpur University, the Presidency University, autonomous colleges, minority educational institutes or colleges, training colleges, law colleges, colleges or universities offering courses in the performing arts, fine arts, crafts, dance, music, engineering, pharmacy, nursing, or medical fields, or to self-financing or private colleges.

How to apply?

-Visit the official website, wbcap.in.

-To register, click the provided link.

-Enter your email address and mobile number to sign up.

-Once you've successfully registered, complete the application.

-Fill up the course options and upload the papers.

-Enter the information and save the form.

-For your records, print off the confirmation paper.



Through the new website, students who passed their class 12 final exams can apply to up to 25 undergraduate courses. The technology will create the admissions merit list, guaranteeing an open and effective selection procedure.

Important Dates



Application Start Date: June 24

Application End Date: July 7

First Merit List Release: July 12

Admission Completion Deadline: July 18

Classes Begin: August 7

Second Round Mop-Up Merit List Release: August 8

The application process using this portal is free of additional fees.

Fair and transparent admissions are ensured via the site, which attempts to do away with any prior problems with opacity in the admissions process.