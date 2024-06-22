CUET UG Answer Key 2024 Anticipated Next Week, May Delay UG Admissions: Report

Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) may delay publishing the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2024) answer key amid the ongoing NEET UG and UGC NET 2024 controversy. This delay will also impact the UG admissions at participating colleges.

According to a senior official quoted by the Indian Express, the CUET UG answer key 2024 is expected to be released next week, with results to follow a week or 10 days later. However, the NTA CUET information bulletin states the CUET UG result date as June 30.

This year, 13.48 lakh candidates appeared for the exam held in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India. The NTA conducted a CUET re-exam on May 29 for about 1.52 lakh candidates in Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad. The second-largest national-level entrance exam, CUET UG 2024, was completed in all cities domestically and internationally, reducing the exam duration from 34 days last year to 8 days this year.

The recent NEET and UGC NET paper leaks have put the NTA under scrutiny, leading the Ministry of Education to announce the formation of a high-level committee to review the agency's functioning. The cancellation of UGC NET 2024, which was to be used for PhD admissions starting this year, has raised concerns among universities and students, disrupting the academic calendar.

The CUET answer key will be published on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/. Students will have a designated period to challenge the answers by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. The CUET results 2024 will be prepared based on the final answer key.