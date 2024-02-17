 West Bengal: Three Students Disqualified for Bringing Smartphones To Class 12 Board Exams
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWest Bengal: Three Students Disqualified for Bringing Smartphones To Class 12 Board Exams

West Bengal: Three Students Disqualified for Bringing Smartphones To Class 12 Board Exams

Three students disqualified from West Bengal class 12 board exams for bringing smartphones into exam hall. Over 7,89,867 students appeared for the exam. Council introduces unique serial numbers for question papers to prevent leaks.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 04:14 PM IST
article-image

Three students were disqualified for the entire exam for bringing smartphones into the examination hall on the first day of the class 12 board exams on Friday.

An estimated 7,89,867 students appeared for the exam conducted by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) in 2,341 centers across the state.

“The three candidates belonging to two schools in South 24 Parganas and one in Paschim Bardhaman districts were found in possession of mobile phones by invigilators before the exams commenced at around 9:45 am,” council president Chiranjib Bhattacharya told PTI.

Read Also
CBSE Exam 2024: Students Urged To Use Metro For Timely Arrival At Exam Centers Due To Farmer Protest
article-image

Bringing mobiles and other electronic devices to exam halls in Bengal is prohibited, he added.

To address concerns about question paper leaks, the council has introduced a unique serial number for each question paper as a security measure.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

APSC CCE Prelims 2023: Exam Date Announced, Total Vacancies Revealed

APSC CCE Prelims 2023: Exam Date Announced, Total Vacancies Revealed

Breaking Boundaries: Jazbaa at SVKM’s Pravin Gandhi College of Law Redefines Sports Festivals

Breaking Boundaries: Jazbaa at SVKM’s Pravin Gandhi College of Law Redefines Sports Festivals

West Bengal: Three Students Disqualified for Bringing Smartphones To Class 12 Board Exams

West Bengal: Three Students Disqualified for Bringing Smartphones To Class 12 Board Exams

IIT Delhi MTech Student Found Dead, Close Friend Reveals Academic Pressure On Victim

IIT Delhi MTech Student Found Dead, Close Friend Reveals Academic Pressure On Victim

Nike To Cut 1,600 Jobs Worldwide Amid Dropping Demand, Know More

Nike To Cut 1,600 Jobs Worldwide Amid Dropping Demand, Know More