e-Paper Get App
West Bengal: Student Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Kolkata's Topsia After 'Poor' Math Exam

A Madhyamik student allegedly died by suicide in Kolkata’s Topsia area after being upset over her Mathematics exam. Her family said she was depressed as the paper did not go well. She was found hanging at home and rushed to hospital, where she was declared dead. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and begun an investigation.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal: Student Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Kolkata's Topsia After 'Poor' Math Exam | Representational Image

Kolkata: A secondary (Madhyamik) examination student died by allegedly committing suicide in the Topsia area of Kolkata, the police said on Saturday.

The girl committed suicide by hanging herself with a veil after her Mathematics examination did not go well.

According to police sources, the body of the minor was recovered from her house on Thursday night.

The family of the deceased girl claims that she was depressed since the math exam which she took on the same day.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and started investigating the entire incident.

The secondary exams ended on February 12.

The family of the deceased girl said that although the rest of the exams were good, she was worried about the math exam.

The family claimed that the girl was suffering from depression.

The family became suspicious when she did not respond for a long time on Thursday night.

The relatives of the deceased entered the house and found the girl hanging from ceiling.

The girl was rushed to the National Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead.

The body has been sent for autopsy.

Upon receiving the news of the incident, the officers from Topsia police station reached the spot.

It was learnt that no suicide note was found near the body of the deceased girl.

According to the police, the secondary school student was a resident of a multi-storey building in Mahendra Roy Lane under Topsia police station.

Her father, mother, sister and grandmother were at home when the incident occurred.

On Thursday, both her parents left. Her grandmother and sister were in the same room.

The student entered the next room and locked the door from inside. Neither her sister nor her grandmother called out to her.

"After returning home in the evening, her parents checked on her eldest daughter. Then they saw that she had locked the door from inside. They repeatedly knocked on the door and called out. When she did not respond for a long time, suspicion arose. The student's parents were shocked when they entered the room. They saw the body of the secondary school student hanging from the ceiling fan with a veil around her neck," a senior Kolkata Police official said.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

