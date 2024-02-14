West Bengal Police Releases Interview Admit Cards For Lady Constable Recruitment 2023 | Representational pic

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released interview admit cards for the position of Lady Constables in the West Bengal Police 2023. Qualified candidates are advised to download their admit cards from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

Earlier, the final written exam for the WB Police Lady Constable was conducted on January 21, 2024. The recruitment aims to fill a total of 1420 Lady Constable positions.

The specified salary range for these roles is at Level-6 on the pay matrix, with a range from Rs 22,700 to Rs. 58,500. After the Lady Constable final exam results were announced on February 9, interviews for selected candidates are scheduled to take place from February 22 to 29.

Here are the steps to download the WB Police admit card:

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in

Navigate to the 'Recruitment' section on the homepage

Select the option for 'Recruitment to the post of Lady Constables in West Bengal Police 2023'

Proceed to click on the link provided for downloading the Interview call letter

Input your registration details and log in to access your account

Download the admit card and ensure to take a printout for future reference