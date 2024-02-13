West Bengal: IAF Trainer Aircraft Crashes In West Midnapur; Both Pilots Safe

X

An Indian Air Force's trainer aircraft crashed in West Bengal’s West Midnapur on Tuesday afternoon at around 3:30 pm. Both pilots ejected safely, said a defence official.

"One Hawk trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident at Kalaikunda, West Bengal today during a training sortie. Both the pilots ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident. No loss of life or damage to civilian property," Indian Air Force said in a statement.

As per reports, the aircraft took off from the Kalaikunda Air Force Base in West Midnapore. The plane crashed in a vacant land near Kharagpur and as a result, there was no major damage.

Watch the video here:

#BreakingNews@IAF_MCC fighter jet crashed in Diasa area under Kharagpur local police station during training of Air Force at Kalaikunda Air Base.

Air force pilot survived by parachute. In the incident, the warplane fell in a paddy field in Diasa area around 3:35 pm on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/AaYyBWvwv7 — Madhurendra kumar मधुरेन्द्र कुमार (@Madhurendra13) February 13, 2024

Air force and police rescue teams have reached the spot. Reports say that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has spoken to the police superintendent of West Medinipur and the district officials after receiving the news of the plane crash.