West Bengal Police Opens Registration for 10255 Constable Vacancies Apply at prb.wb.gov.in

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has announced the start of the registration process for the WB Police Constable Recruitment 2024, starting from March 7, 2024. With a 10255 vacancies available, applicants can access the official website of WBPRB at prb.wb.gov.in to begin the application process.

Key Details:

Vacancy:

The recruitment drive aims to fill 10255 constable posts within the West Bengal Police department.

Eligibility:

Candidates must have passed the Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

The age limit for applicants is set between 18 to 30 years.

Application Period:

Interested candidates can apply from March 7, 2024, until April 5, 2024.

Correction Window:

A window for correction of details in applications will be open from April 8 to April 14, 2024.

Application Fees:

The application fee is ₹170 for General category

Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe candidates ₹20.

For detailed information regarding the application process and fee structure, candidates are advised to refer to the official website of WBPRB.

How to Apply:

Visit the official WBPRB website.

Navigate to the recruitment section on the homepage.

Click on the link for WB Police Constable Recruitment 2024.

Register and login to your account.

Fill out the application form and proceed to make the payment of application fees.

After submitting the form, download and keep a hard copy for future reference.