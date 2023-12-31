 West Bengal Police Lady Constable 2023 Exam: Dates And Admit Card
West Bengal Police reveals exam dates and instructs applicants on January 10 admit card download process.

Simple VishwakarmaUpdated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
WB Police Constable | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has officially declared that the final written exam for this recruitment drive is slated for January 21. A total of 1,420 lady constable positions are up for grabs, making this a significant opportunity for many.

Key Dates and Selection Process:

The recruitment journey involves multiple stages:

Preliminary Exam

Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Final Written Examination and Interview

It's essential to note that only candidates who successfully clear the physical examination stages will advance to the West Bengal Lady Constable Final Written Examination in 2023.

Admit Card Details:

Admit cards, a crucial document for examination, will be accessible for download starting January 10. Candidates should navigate to the official website, wbpolice.gov.in, to retrieve their hall tickets. To facilitate the process:

Visit wbpolice.gov.in

Navigate to the ‘recruitment’ tab on the homepage

Select the 'West Bengal Police Lady Constable 2023 PMT/ PET admit card' link

Input your application number and date of birth in the designated fields

After successful login, download the admit card and keep it safe for future reference.

For candidates preparing for this recruitment drive, adherence to the stipulated timelines and following the outlined procedures for downloading the admit card is paramount.

