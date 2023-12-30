West Bengal Police Announces Exam Schedule For 2023 Lady Constable Recruitment | IStock images

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has unveiled the examination schedule for the recruitment of Lady Constables in West Bengal Police for the year 2023. The examination is scheduled to take place on January 21, 2024.

As per the official notification, the hall tickets for the examination can be downloaded from the official website, wbpolice.gov.in, starting January 10, 2024. The recruitment drive is aimed at filling a total of 1420 Lady Constable vacancies, offering a competitive pay scale at Level-6 in the pay matrix, ranging from Rs 22,700 to Rs 58,500.

Applicants are advised to follow these steps to download the WB Police admit card for 2023

1. Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the 'Recruitment' tab on the homepage.

3. Click on the link for Lady Constables in West Bengal Police 2023 PMT/ PET admit card.

4. Log in with your credentials and download the admit card.

5. Take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

The selection process for Lady Constable positions involves qualifying in the Preliminary Written Test, serving as a screening examination.

Subsequently, candidates will undergo the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination, and Interview, all of which will be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

Aspirants are encouraged to stay updated with the official website for any further announcements or changes in the recruitment process.