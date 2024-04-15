West Bengal NMMS Results 2023-24 Declared For Class 8; Click Here For More Details | Representational Pic

NEW DELHI: Directorate of School Education, West Bengal, has declared the NMMSE 2023-34 results for Class 8 students. Those who appeared in the exam can check their results through the official website, scholarships.wbsed.gov.in.

Students of Class 8 who secured 55% and above marks in the Class 7 annual exam were eligible to appear in the centrally-sponsored NMMS exam. There was a five percent relaxation in passing marks given to reserved category students.

The Ministry Of Education has fixed the quota beneficiaries for West Bengal at 7,250. Students belonging to economically weaker sections (whose family income is less than Rs 3,50,000) will be considered for the NMMS scholarship.

Additionally, students who have qualified the for Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) will be granted the scholarship.

The NMMS question paper had a total of 180 questions. It was divided into two sections - MAT and SAT.

Follow the steps given below to check the WB NMMSE results 2024.

Visit the WB NMMS official website, scholarships.wbsed.gov.in.

Click on the “NMMSE-2023 District Wise Selected Candidates List”.

The dropdown will display the district-wise selection list.

Click on the district you applied to, where you appeared for the exam.

The selection list PDF will contain name, roll number, district, school name and score obtained by the student.

Check your result by using the roll number or name by pressing Ctrl+F.

If your name or roll number appears in the list, check the qualifying status.

Download the results for future reference.