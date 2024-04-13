Maharashtra NMMS Scholarship Selection List Out, Check Reservation Guidelines |

The selection list for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS 2023–24) has been released by the Maharashtra State Examination Council. The Maharashtra state NMMS scholarship quota has been set at 11,682 by the ministry of education. Candidates from the restricted category, who received 32%, and general category students, who received 40%, have been deemed qualified.

The selection list for students who took the Maha NMMS test may be viewed on the official website, nmms2024.nmmsmsce.in.

The Mental Ability Test's (MAT) 69th and 80th questions have been cancelled, according to the council. The exam took place on December 24, and on February 7, the students' NMMS Maha results and grades were released.

What are the reservation guidelines?



-Students in the general category are chosen first based on merit.

The next step is to choose the qualified students from the nine remaining backward classes.

-In each cadre, four percent of the seats are reserved for people with disabilities. A separate 1% is allocated for autism, intellectual disability, specific learning disability, mental illness (AID), and multiple disabilities, including deaf blindness in the posts designated for each disability (MD).

-Of these, 1% is reserved for each of the following: blindness and low vision (BLV), deaf and hard of hearing (DH), and locomotor disability (LD).

-If the 4% reservation for the differently abled quota is not filled, the subsequent disabled category pupils are taken into consideration according to merit.