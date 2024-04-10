Bihar NMMS Scholarship Result Announced, Check At scert.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) results are now available. The results are available for download on the official website, scert.bihar.gov.in, for those who took the exam. Candidates must provide their exam date and roll number in order to view the results.
All district education officers are also receiving a soft copy of the results via email. Candidates may pick up their individual NMMS result cards from the district education officer in charge of that area, together with the results of every applicant who passed.
Eligibility Criteria
Students needs to receive at least 40% of their total points (32% for SC, ST, and PH candidates) in order to pass the admission exam. Selected Class 8 students will get an annual award of Rs 12,000 under the NMMS scholarship programme.
Bihar NMMS 2024 Results: How To Check?
Visit scert.bihar.gov.in, the official website.
Click on NMMSS Academic Year 2023–24 (Project Year 2024–25) Exam Result on the homepage.
Enter the exam date and roll number.
Send in your login information.
On the screen, the Bihar NMMS Result 2024 will appear.
Examine and save the grade sheet.
Save two or more hard copies for future use.
On January 7, the NMMS Bihar exam was held to determine whether students qualified for scholarships. The exam consisted of two papers: the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) and the Mental Ability Test (MAT). Each paper had ninety questions, each worth one mark.