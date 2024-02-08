 West Bengal JELET 2024 Exam Schedule Released: Online Registration Opens Today
West Bengal JELET 2024 Exam Schedule Released: Online Registration Opens Today

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 11:54 AM IST
The Joint Entrance for Lateral Entry Test (JELET) 2024 schedule has been made public by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB). The official timetable states that this year's JELET 2024 exam will take place on June 29. It starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.

In the meanwhile, the JELET 2024 exam online registration period will open today, February 8, and run until March 11, 2024.

Applicants may register for the JELET 2024 exam at wbjeeb.nic.in, the official website.

How to apply?

Visit wbjeeb.nic.in, the official WBJEEB website.

Once activated, locate and select the "JELET 2024" registration link on the webpage.

Next, register and complete the application as instructed.

Upload the required files and make the necessary payment.

Verify all the information and send in the application.

Application Fees

For the JELET 2024 exam, the application cost is Rs 400 for general female candidates, Rs 500 for general male candidates, Rs 300 for third-gender candidates, and Rs 400 for SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS female candidates. There is no return for the cost.

