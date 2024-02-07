Tripura JEE 2024 Registration: Apply Now at tbjee.nic.in | Important Dates & Application Fees

Pexels

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) is set to commence the registration process for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2024 on February 7. Prospective candidates can complete the application form for Tripura JEE 2024 on the official website at tbjee.nic.in. The registration link will go live at 4 pm today.

The Tripura JEE 2024 application window will be available until February 16, 2024, with the correction window opening on February 26 and closing on February 29, 2024.

According to the timetable, the TJEE 2024 test is expected to take place on April 24. The examination will occur in three sessions. The physics and chemistry tests are scheduled for 11 am to 12:30 pm, the biology exam is set for 1:30 pm to 2:15 pm, and the mathematics test will be held from 2:45 pm to 3:30 pm.

General category candidates are required to submit an application fee of Rs 550, while SC/ST male candidates must pay Rs 450. Female and BPL (male) candidates are to pay an application fee of Rs 350.

The Tripura JEE admit card for 2024 will be accessible starting from the second week of April 2024. Candidates will need to utilize their login credentials, including their registration number and date of birth, to retrieve the admit card.

The examination will be conducted in centres across the states namely, Agartala, Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Udaipur and Santirbazar.

Tripura JEE 2024: How to apply

Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to apply for Tripura JEE 2024.

Visit the official website of TBJEE at tbjee.nic.in.

Click on Tripura JEE 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Take a printout of the same for further need.