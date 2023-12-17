West Bengal Higher Secondary Syllabus Set For Major Overhaul In 2024-25 Academic Year | File

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is contemplating a significant revision to the higher secondary (class 11 and 12) syllabus with the aim of enhancing students' performance in competitive examinations.

Following a meeting on Saturday, the council expressed its intention to implement the updated syllabus starting from the 2024-25 academic year. The proposed changes will cover 47 subjects.

For each of the 47 subjects, a dedicated four-member committee will be formed to spearhead the syllabus revision. Notably, the council affirmed that vocational subjects currently require no modifications.

These committees, consisting of two school representatives, one university representative, and one college representative, will submit their recommendations by January of the coming year. In specific cases, such as 12 to 13 subjects, a fifth representative from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will join the committee of experts.

Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, president of WBCHSE, stated, "The committees have been given a deadline till January 2024 to submit their proposals (for revision). If the school education department approves such proposals, then the revised syllabus will come into effect from the 2024-25 academic year."

Sources also indicate that discussions have taken place regarding the potential introduction of a semester system in the higher secondary (class 11 and 12). It's noteworthy that this syllabus modification marks the first in over a decade, with the last revision occurring in 2012-13 after the Trinamool Congress government assumed power in 2011.