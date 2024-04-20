 West Bengal Higher Education Department Urges Governor To Appoint New Interim VC
Of the 31 professors suggested by the state government for appointment as interim VCs, Bose accepted six names and rejected the rest.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 10:44 AM IST
WB Governor C V Ananda Bose |

Kolkata, Apr 20 (PTI): The West Bengal Higher Education Department has requested Governor C V Ananda Bose, who is also the Chancellor of state-run universities, to appoint interim vice-chancellors in institutions where the posts are vacant, an official said.

Of the 31 professors suggested by the state government for appointment as interim VCs, Bose accepted six names and rejected the rest, he said on Friday.

"Today, the senior special secretary of the West Bengal Higher Education Department requested the Chancellor to appoint interim VCs based on the consensus reached between him and the chief minister at the behest of the Supreme Court," the official told PTI.

"From among the six professors, the Chancellor will appoint interim VCs in universities where the posts are vacant," he added.

Incidentally, on Thursday, Attorney General of India R Venkataramani held an hour-long discussion with Bose in Raj Bhavan in this connection. 

