 West Bengal Education Minister Alleges Centre's Delay In Releasing Sarva Shiksha Mission Funds
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWest Bengal Education Minister Alleges Centre's Delay In Releasing Sarva Shiksha Mission Funds

West Bengal Education Minister Alleges Centre's Delay In Releasing Sarva Shiksha Mission Funds

West Bengal Education minister alleges Centre's delay in releasing third instalment of Sarva Shiksha Mission (SSM) due to non-signing of MoU for PM SHRI scheme. TMC leader criticizes unethical linking of funds. Read more.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
Bratya Basu, West Bengal education minister | File Pic

West Bengal Education minister Bratya Basu has alleged that the Centre has not released the third instalment of the Sarva Shiksha Mission (SSM) for the state.

Basu claimed in a social media post on Friday that the Centre is yet to send the amount as West Bengal has not signed MoU with the Centre on PM SHRI (Pradhan Mantri School for Rising India) scheme.

“Ministry of Finance and Internal Finance Division of Ministry of Education has cleared the release of the third instalment for West Bengal for the SSM. Still, the fund has not been released to our state. The unstated reason is that we have not signed the MoU with GoI on PM SHRI. It is completely unethical and illegal to link the release of funds of one scheme with a separate scheme,” the senior TMC leader said in a post on X.

Basu also wondered why should a scheme be named PM SHRI when the state is bearing 40 per cent of the share.

This is nothing but petty politics, he alleged.

Basu told reporters on Saturday “I haven’t seen such a vindictive Central government earlier. After officially releasing the money which is our due, they are blocking the flow. Are they not hurting the interest of the student community?

Read Also
Gujarat Education Minister Launches Online Learning Platform Shiksha Reform
article-image

The SSM is an integrated scheme for school education from pre-school to class 12 levels.

The scheme is in accordance with the Sustainable Development Goal for Education (SDG-4).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal Education Minister Alleges Centre's Delay In Releasing Sarva Shiksha Mission Funds

West Bengal Education Minister Alleges Centre's Delay In Releasing Sarva Shiksha Mission Funds

BSEB Sakshamta Result 2024 Declared At bsebsakshamta.com

BSEB Sakshamta Result 2024 Declared At bsebsakshamta.com

KCET 2024: Registration Window Reopens Today At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET 2024: Registration Window Reopens Today At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka First PUC Results 2024 To Be Announced On March 30

Karnataka First PUC Results 2024 To Be Announced On March 30

Madras University Result 2024: Check UG/PG Scorecards Online, Direct Link

Madras University Result 2024: Check UG/PG Scorecards Online, Direct Link