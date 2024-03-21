Gujarat Education Minister Launches Online Learning Platform Shiksha Reform

Praful Pansheriya | Instagram/@Praful Pansheriya

In a significant move towards modernizing education, Gujarat's Minister of State for Education, Praful Pansheriya, launched the online learning platform, Shiksha Reform, in Surat on Monday.



Noted educationist Deepak Rajguru, as well as trustees and principals of prominent schools, graced the launching ceremony at The Amore Hotel. Also present were Kimmo Nikkanen of Finland’s Kajaani University of Applied Sciences and educationist Antti Isovita.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Praful Pansheriya emphasized the importance of embracing technology in education.



“The world is fast moving towards technology and it is critical to enhance digital skills,” he said.



Shiksha Reform is a collaborative effort with Microsoft and a leading Finnish university and is poised to deliver high-quality courses.



With experienced and highly qualified teachers, the platform aims to revolutionize education, particularly in technology.



Shikha Reform’s Co-founders Rajiv Soni and Paresh Chalodiya, said that the platform is offering short-term courses in cutting-edge fields like artificial intelligence and cyber security in association with Microsoft and the Finnish university.



Students can study various courses on the online learning platform by paying a nominal fee. Shiksha Reform’s partners Ankur Patel and Umesh Bardoliwala said a unique differentiator of their platform is the course European Credits (ECTS) for students, which will be useful for students eyeing educational opportunities in Finland and Europe.



Shiksha Reform equips students with vital technological skills, giving a boost to their careers. The platform’s Skills for Jobs program offers learning paths to students, technology professionals, and others interested in enhancing their tech skills.



Shiksha Reform’s courses are prepared by leading corporations and universities and have state-of-the-art study material. Moreover, students can access their courses forever, without any time or other constraints. Students are trained by highly qualified and industry-experienced mentors informed Hatim Fathulla - Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).