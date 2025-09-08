 West Bengal: 6.6 Lakh Class 12 Students Take Semester-Based Board Exams For First Time
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWest Bengal: 6.6 Lakh Class 12 Students Take Semester-Based Board Exams For First Time

West Bengal: 6.6 Lakh Class 12 Students Take Semester-Based Board Exams For First Time

The exam, which is the first evaluation of class 12 students in the semester format in the history of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, will continue till August 22, its president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said. The semester-based class 12 board exams are being held in conformity with the new state education policy, he said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 03:15 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal: 6.6 Lakh Class 12 Students Take Semester-Based Board Exams For First Time | File Pic

Kolkata: An estimated 6.6 lakh candidates, 56.03 per cent of them girls, sat for semester-based class 12 board examsin West Bengal for the first time on Monday, state education officials said.

The students of the state board, who had written semester exams in class 11, took the test in a similar format in the final year of school.

The exam, which is the first evaluation of class 12 students in the semester format in the history of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, will continue till August 22, its president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said.

The semester-based class 12 board exams are being held in conformity with the new state education policy, he said.

FPJ Shorts
Jammu & Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed, Three Soldiers Injured In Fierce Gunfight Between Security Forces And Militants In Kulgam
Jammu & Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed, Three Soldiers Injured In Fierce Gunfight Between Security Forces And Militants In Kulgam
MahaRERA Relief To Homebuyers: Resolves 5,267 Complaints Between October 2024 & July 2025
MahaRERA Relief To Homebuyers: Resolves 5,267 Complaints Between October 2024 & July 2025
Dubai Police Participate In NRI's Onam Celebrations: Viral Video Wins Hearts Online
Dubai Police Participate In NRI's Onam Celebrations: Viral Video Wins Hearts Online
Pune: PMC Plans 300-Bed Modern Hospital At Taljai Hills, Activists Oppose Move
Pune: PMC Plans 300-Bed Modern Hospital At Taljai Hills, Activists Oppose Move
Read Also
Viral Video Sparks Speculation Of Student Clash At Delhi University Ahead Of DUSU Elections 2025
article-image

"The students, who passed the first and second semester exams of class 11, took the third semester exams (of class 12) at 2,106 centres across the state," Bhattacharya said.

The candidates wrote the papers from 10 am to 11.15 am.

Bhattacharya said 122 venues have been categorised as 'sensitive'.

All electronic devices, including mobile phones, have been prohibited in all the centres, he said, adding all steps were being taken to prevent any malpractice.

The last exam in the annual system, conducted since 1978, was held in March this year.

Read Also
BHU Dental College Appears Twice In NIRF 2025 Rankings, Raising Data Accuracy Concerns; Internal...
article-image

In the new format, question papers in semesters one and three have multiple-choice questions to promote thinking and reasoning. Semester two and four will have SAQ (short answer question) and DQ (development quotient) to retain the writing abilities, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WBSSC Scam: ED Tracks Candidates Cheated By TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha

WBSSC Scam: ED Tracks Candidates Cheated By TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha

CBSE Opens Exam Form Submission For Class 10th 12th Private Candidates From September 9

CBSE Opens Exam Form Submission For Class 10th 12th Private Candidates From September 9

Karnataka Gets 450 Additional Medical Seats; Introduces 15% NRI Quota In Govt Colleges

Karnataka Gets 450 Additional Medical Seats; Introduces 15% NRI Quota In Govt Colleges

UPSSSC Homeopathic Pharmacist Recruitment 2024: DV Call Letter Issued; Details Here

UPSSSC Homeopathic Pharmacist Recruitment 2024: DV Call Letter Issued; Details Here

'Sree Narayana Guru's Teachings Promote Coexistence Of Diverse Cultures,' Says Kerala Governor...

'Sree Narayana Guru's Teachings Promote Coexistence Of Diverse Cultures,' Says Kerala Governor...