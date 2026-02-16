 West Bengal: 21-Year-Old MBBS Student From Bihar Dies By Suicide In Durgapur Hostel
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWest Bengal: 21-Year-Old MBBS Student From Bihar Dies By Suicide In Durgapur Hostel

West Bengal: 21-Year-Old MBBS Student From Bihar Dies By Suicide In Durgapur Hostel

A 21-year-old MBBS student from Patna, Lavanya Pratap, was found hanging in a hostel toilet at a private medical college in Durgapur, West Bengal. Police suspect suicide, possibly linked to exam failure and stress. The family has been informed, and investigations, including questioning classmates and hostel inmates, are ongoing.

PTIUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal: 21-Year-Old MBBS Student From Bihar Dies By Suicide In Durgapur Hostel | Representational Image

Kolkata: The body of a 21-year-old second-year medical student from Bihar was found hanging in a hostel toilet at a private medical college in West Bengal's Durgapur, a police officer said.

The deceased, Lavanya Pratap, a resident of Patna, was pursuing an MBBS degree at the institute.

His body was discovered on Saturday night, after which local police kept it in the hospital morgue.

Preliminary investigation indicates the death may have been a suicide, the officer said, adding that the exact cause would be confirmed after a post-mortem examination.

FPJ Shorts
HP NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Final Allotment List Out: Check Result, Reporting Dates & Required Documents
HP NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Final Allotment List Out: Check Result, Reporting Dates & Required Documents
Emmanuel Macron's Romantic Love Story & 25-Year Age Gap With Wife; French President Posts Cute V-Day Pic Ahead Of India Visit With PM Modi
Emmanuel Macron's Romantic Love Story & 25-Year Age Gap With Wife; French President Posts Cute V-Day Pic Ahead Of India Visit With PM Modi
AI Threatens White-Collar Livelihoods In A New Economic Reckoning
AI Threatens White-Collar Livelihoods In A New Economic Reckoning
'Mandatory To Appear In First Board Exam For Class 10 Students': CBSE On 2 Board Exams Policy
'Mandatory To Appear In First Board Exam For Class 10 Students': CBSE On 2 Board Exams Policy
Read Also
Gujarat & Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats; Govt Steps Up Precautions
article-image

The family has been informed and has arrived in Durgapur. Investigators have spoken to classmates and hostel inmates as part of the probe.

Police are also examining reports that the student had failed one subject in the recent semester exams and was under mental stress.

A student of the same medical college, who hailed from Odisha, was allegedly gang-raped in October last year, when she went out with a male friend in October last year. The police have arrested the friend and five other accused in the case.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: 21-Year-Old MBBS Student From Bihar Dies By Suicide In Durgapur Hostel
West Bengal: 21-Year-Old MBBS Student From Bihar Dies By Suicide In Durgapur Hostel
HP NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Final Allotment List Out: Check Result, Reporting Dates & Required Documents
HP NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Final Allotment List Out: Check Result, Reporting Dates & Required Documents
'Mandatory To Appear In First Board Exam For Class 10 Students': CBSE On 2 Board Exams Policy
'Mandatory To Appear In First Board Exam For Class 10 Students': CBSE On 2 Board Exams Policy
Gujarat: 28 Schools In Ahmedabad & Vadodara Get Bomb Threat; Searches Underway
Gujarat: 28 Schools In Ahmedabad & Vadodara Get Bomb Threat; Searches Underway
Indian Army Nursing Assistant Tentative Exam Dates 2026 Out: Check Dates and Selection Process 
Indian Army Nursing Assistant Tentative Exam Dates 2026 Out: Check Dates and Selection Process 