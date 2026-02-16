AIT PUNE 2026 Registration Commenced From Today; Check Important Dates, Documents Required And Last Date to Apply

The Army Institute of Technology has opened the registration window for AIT Pune 2026 on its official website, aitpune.com . Details of the JEE (Main) Application Number (compulsory), Roll Number, etc., are required to be filled in on the AIT Application form. Failing to fill up the correct JEE (Main) Application Number or Date of Birth (as filled in the JEE application form) will lead to rejection of admission to AIT.

AIT admission is based on the All India Ranking obtained in the National Testing Agency's (NTA) Joint Entrance Exam (Main), with some weightage given to wards of disabled soldiers, war widows, and gallantry award winners. (Details are available in the AIT Prospectus). As a result, all applicants must take JEE Main 2026; the best of the two percentile scores will be used by the NTA to compile the JEE (Main) final merit list and All India rank. Last year's last admitted student at AIT had an All India Ranking of 172,539, or the 88.31 percentile, as per the AIT Official Notification.

AIT PUNE 2026: Important Dates

Commencement of AIT Online Application: 16 February 2026

Cost of Application Form: ₹900 (Online payment through the AIT website)

Last Date for Receipt of Completed Application (Without Late Fee): 15 April 2026

Last Date for Receipt of Completed Application (With Late Fee): 11 May 2026 (Late fee: ₹500)

AIT PUNE 2026: How to Apply?

Candidates can check out the below details to apply for AIT Pune 2026:

Visit the official website at aitpune.com

Click on ‘Apply Online’ option

Candidates will have to register using their email ID and mobile number, and the password will have to be created.

After logging in, they will be required to enter login credential details.

A scanned photograph, the JEE Main 2026 admit card, the 10th class marksheet, and the category certificate must be uploaded.

AIT Pune 2026 application fees must be paid online via net banking, credit card, or debit card.

Submit the application form and download it for future reference.

Official Link To Apply

AIT PUNE 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check out the below eligibility criteria for AIT Pune 2026:

Indian Nationality or a person of Indian origin from any foreign country who has obtained Indian citizenship before admission.

Candidates should be wards of serving Army personnel, eligible ex-Army personnel, Navy personnel, and war widows of the Army.

A valid JEE Main score is required.

JEE Main 2026 eligibility criteria should be met.

Candidates should have passed the 12th class qualifying exam with Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry or any secondary subject with a minimum score of 45 percent.

The age limit for AIT Pune 2026 is that the candidate must fulfill the age criteria and pass marks in each subject as required in JEE Main 2026.

Official Notification Link