MP NEET PG 2025 Round-3 Allotment Result Published: Check Important Dates, Direct Link & Next Steps

MP NEET PG 2025 Round-3 Allotment Result: The Madhya Pradhesh Department of Public Health and Medical Education released the MP NEET PG 2025 Round-3 Allotment Result on the official website today, on February 16, 2026.

Candidates who took part in the option filling can view their results, which are available in PDF format. Following the announcement of the allocation results, candidates can begin reporting to the institute on February 17, 2026.

In case of any issue regarding the counselling process, candidates can reach out to via email at mpugpgcounselling[at]gmail[dot]com

MP NEET PG 2025 Round-3 Allotment Result: Important Dates

Result Date: February 16, 2026

Document Verification Date: February 17, 2026

MP NEET PG 2025 Round-3 Allotment Result: How to Check?

Candidates can check out the steps below to access the allotment result:

Visit the official website for MP NEET PG 2025 counselling, dme.mponline.gov.in.

Click on the DME, Post Graduate Counselling box.

You will be redirected to another webpage.

Find the box that contains all notifications related to the allotment list.

Click on the most recent notification that mentions "MOP UP Round Allotment List (Provisional) - MP State NEET MD/MS Counselling 2025-26 (Date: 16.02.2026)."

When you click on this link, a PDF file will appear on your screen, outlining various details.

Search for your name or roll number to find out which seat has been assigned in this round.

Direct Link to Check

MP NEET PG 2025 Round-3 Allotment Result: What’s Next?

After the declaration of allotment results, candidates will have to report to the institute and go though the document verification process.