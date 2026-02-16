TN NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Allotment Published; Document Verification Until Feb 18

TN NEET PG 2025 Round-3 Allotment Result: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Tamil Nadu, Selection Committee has released the TN NEET PG 2025 round 3 seat allotment for government and management quotas today on the official website at tnmedicalselection.net . The deadline to join colleges is February 19, 2026, at 5 PM. Candidates can download their provisional allotment orders between February 16 and 18, 2026, until 3 PM.

TN NEET PG 2025 Round-3 Allotment Result: Important Dates

Result Date: February 16, 2026

Provisional Allotment Download—February 16 and 18, 2026, until 3 PM.

Document Verification Date: February 19, 2026, at 5 PM

TN NEET PG 2025 Round-3 Allotment Result: How to Check Seat Allotment?

Candidates can check out the steps below to access the allotment result:

Step 1: Visit the official website for TN NEET PG 2025 counselling, tnmedicalselection.net

Step 2: On the notification sections, click on the link GQ - Provisional List of Candidates allotted for Post Graduate Medical (Government Quota) Course Session :2025 - 2026 on - 16.02.2026

Step 3: You will be redirected to another webpage where you can see the results

Step 4: Save the PDF for future use.

Direct Link to Check

TN NEET PG 2025 Round-3 Allotment Result: Documents Submitted

At the time of college reporting, candidates must submit:

Original certificates for verification.

A self-declaration confirming allotment

Admission will be cancelled if any suppression of facts or misrepresentation is discovered later.

TN NEET PG 2025 Round-3 Allotment Result: Fee Payment Details

For Fresh Allottees

Must pay the tuition fee online (debit card/credit card/net banking) before downloading the provisional allotment order.



For Re-Allotted Candidates

Those who paid fees in Round 1 or Round 2: Need to pay only the difference amount, if applicable.