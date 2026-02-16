Delhi: AAP, BJP Spar Over Delay In Releasing Roll Numbers By School Ahead Of Board Exams

File Pic (Representative image)

New Delhi: A dispute over fees at a private school in Saket has sparked a political exchange between the AAP and the BJP, even as parents voiced concerns over delays in the issuance of roll numbers to students scheduled to appear for the upcoming CBSE board examinations.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that some private schools were putting pressure on parents for fee-related issues and warned that students should not be inconvenienced at a crucial academic juncture.

He urged the Delhi government to ensure that all eligible students receive their roll numbers in time to sit for the examinations.

There was no immediate reaction available from the school management.

In a statement, the Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said the matter dates back to the Covid-19 period and has been pending in court for several years between a section of parents and the school management.

He asserted that the issue has no connection with the present BJP government.

Sachdeva also said that in previous years, roll numbers were released only after the intervention of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, adding that the new education law of the Delhi government is stringent enough to prevent any private school from withholding roll numbers of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) candidates.

Responding to the allegations, the BJP leader said AAP should clarify the steps taken during its tenure, including under former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and then education minister Atishi Marlena, to resolve the long-pending fee issue.

The BJP maintained that parents can be assured that all students will be allowed to appear in the board examinations and that no disruption is expected.

