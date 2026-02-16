 'Mandatory To Appear In First Board Exam For Class 10 Students': CBSE On 2 Board Exams Policy
HomeEducation'Mandatory To Appear In First Board Exam For Class 10 Students': CBSE On 2 Board Exams Policy

CBSE has mandated that Class 10 students must appear in the first board exam under its new two-exam policy starting 2026. Students not attempting at least three subjects in the first exam will be placed in the “Essential Repeat” category and can only sit for the main exams next year. Improvement in three subjects is allowed for passed students.

PTIUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 03:24 PM IST
'Mandatory To Appear In First Board Exam For Class 10 Students': CBSE On 2 Board Exams Policy | X

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified that it is mandatory for Class 10 students to appear in the first board exam, and those who do not attempt at least three subjects in the first edition will be placed in the "essential repeat" category, officials said.

CBSE is starting with two board exams for Class 10 from 2026.

The clarification by board comes after it received a few requests stating that, because of some reasons, Class 10 students will not be able to appear in the first board exam, hence should be allowed to appear in second board exam.

"It is mandatory for all the students to appear in the first board examination. All passed and eligible students will be allowed to improve their performance in any of the three subjects out of Science, Mathematics, Social, Science and languages," said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

"If a student has not appeared in three or more subjects in the first examination, then he or she will not be allowed to appear in the second examination. Such students will be placed in the "Essential Repeat" category and can take the examination only next year in the main examinations in the month of February next year," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

