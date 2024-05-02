 West Bengal 10th Result 2024 To Be Declared Today, Find Out How To Check Result Here
The WBBSE will announce the WB Madhyamik Result 2024 today, May 2, 2024, at 9 am. The result link will be available on these official websites - wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in. Candidates can check their scores by entering their roll number and date of birth.

article-image
West Bengal 10th Result 2024 To Be Declared Today, Find Out How To Check Result Here | Representational Pic

According to the official notification shared by the board, the WB 10th result 2024 will be announced in an official press conference at 9 am today.

The West Bengal Board officials will share the toppers list, overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, compartment exam, and scrutiny details in the press conference today.

The authorities will share the following statistics at the conference. Check out the list of a few of them below:

Result declaration

Number of Students- Registered, Appeared and Passed

Pass Percentage-Gender-wise and Overall

Topper’s List

The result link will be available on these official websites - wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in.

Candidates should know that the online marksheet is a provisional document. They will need to collect the original certificates from their respective schools.

article-image

Steps to Download WB Madhyamik Result 2024 and Marksheet

Check the steps below to download the West Bengal 10th Result 2024 Scorecard. The digital marksheet will include the total marks and scores secured by the student in each subject.

Step 1: Visit the official websites - wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Madhyamik Result 2024’ link on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The WB Result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

Minimum Passing Criteria

Candidates need to achieve a minimum passing mark of 34 in each subject. They need to score at least 272 out of 800 marks in order to pass the exam. 

