'Well done BMC': Aaditya Thackeray after Worli's Mumbai Public School ranked 5th in EW India's top 10 govt school rankings 2021-22

Worli's Mumbai Public School has been ranked fifth in EducationWorld India's top 10 government day school rankings 2021-22. Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray congratulated the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Educational Department on the achievement.

Taking to Twitter, the Worli MLA wrote: "We’ve got 2 schools of the @mybmc in the @EWPortal’s top ten in India! Proud that the Mumbai Public School, Worli is ranked 1 in Maharashtra, 5th in India and and MPS Poonam Nagar CBSE is ranked 2 in Maharashtra and 10th in India. Well done @mybmcedu."

According to EducationWorld India, to compile the report, 11,458 sample respondents — educationists, principals, teachers, SECA (socio-economic category A) parents and senior school students — in 28 cities countrywide were interviewed by 118 C fore field researchers over a period of four months (June-September).

Check full list:

1. Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 10 Dwarka, Delhi

2. Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Madras, Chennai

3. Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram

4. GVHSS for Girls, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode

5. Worli Seaface Mumbai Public English School, Mumbai

5. Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Powai, Mumbai

6. Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 11 Rohini, Delhi

7. Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, Naval Base, Cochin

8. Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 5 Dwarka, Delhi

9. Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Yamuna Vihar, Delhi

9. Government Model Senior Secondary School, Manimajra, Chandigarh

10. Mumbai Public School, Poonam Nagar, Jogeshwari (East), Mumbai

10. Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, Hatiota Village, Ganjam Dist.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 09:03 PM IST