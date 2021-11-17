Mumbai Police bust mephedrone making factory at farmhouse in Kolhapur; 2 held

The Ghatkopar unit of Mumbai Police's Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) has busted a Mephedrone (MD) manufacturing unit operated at a farmhouse in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district and arrested two persons, an official said on Wednesday.

The estimated cost of the chemical used in the manufacture of the banned drug and other equipment is Rs 2.35 crore, he said.

ANC teams from Mumbai and the Kolhapur Police on Tuesday raided the farmhouse at Dholgarwadi village in Chandgad taluka of the western Maharashtra district, located 375 km away from Mumbai, acting on the information given by a woman drug peddler who was nabbed in suburban Bandra recently, the official added.

He said 39 litres of the chemicals used in the manufacture of Mephedrone and other equipment were seized.

An advocate is the mastermind of this illegal MD manufacturing unit, the official said, adding that the main suspect is on the run.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 03:59 PM IST